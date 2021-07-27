ANYONE SURPRISED? Ben & Jerry’s Board Chairwoman:  Pro-Terror, Anti-Israel Activist

Who is Ben & Jerry’s board chairwoman, Anuradha Mittal, the leading voice behind the company’s decision to boycott Israel?

Mittal is the founder and executive director of the Oakland Institute, a so-called “independent policy think tank” that has published articles in defense of Hezbollah and Hamas.

Mittal’s Twitter account contains at least 107 anti-Israel tweets, including one calling the creation of Israel as a “catastrophe,” according to a video by the Israel Advocacy Movement that can be seen below.

Mittal published an article via her “independent” think tank vouching for progressives to support Hezbollah, which the US designated as a terror organization along with many other countries around the world, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“You do not have to agree with all of Hezbollah’s ideas to support their resistance to Israel,” the article, written by Green Party Senate candidate Todd Chretien during the Israel-Lebanon war in 2006, stated. “Condemning ‘both sides’ in the Middle East is just like condemning ‘both sides’ in the American Civil War. During the Civil War, with all its complications, one side fought for slavery and the other fought for emancipation. Today in the Middle East, one side fights to rob and pillage, the other seeks self-determination and dignity.”

Chretien continued in the article to call Hezbollah a “hero” that can serve as a model for opposition forces in Arab states, or what he termed “American client states,” to resist their governments, including US soldiers in Iraq.

Mittal also published a policy brief the same year bemoaning the fact that the US “threatened to sever humanitarian aid to the “people of Palestine” which would “bankrupt” Hamas which had “assured the international community that all aid revenues will be used on salaries, daily lives, and infrastructure.”

Not surprisingly, the boycott on Israel is not the first decision Ben & Jerry’s has been criticized for. The ice cream company previously came under fire in 2018 for its decision to partner with anti-Semitic personalities during the Women’s March, including Linda Sarsour.

It’s not surprising that with such an “independent thinker” like Mittal at its helm, who describes herself as an “internationally renowned expert on human rights,” Ben & Jerry’s made the enlightened decision to boycott Israel and cast its lot with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Authority – all shining examples of countries with sterling human rights records.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)