REVEALED: Secret Files Show Iran’s Plans To Blow Up Gas Stations, Sink Ships

Secret documents reveal Iran’s detailed Iranian plans for cyberattacks against Western targets, Sky News reported on Monday.

The internal files obtained by the UK media outlet reveal that Iran has been researching how cyberattacks can be used to blow up fuel pumps at gas stations or sink cargo ships, with detailed information on satellite communication devices used by the international shipping industry and computerized systems used in smart buildings across the world.

The files also show Iran’s interest in companies in Western countries, including the US, Israel, UK, and France. A list of potential targets include the headquarters of US-headquartered multinational conglomerate Honeywell, German multinational conglomerate Siemens AG, and France-based Schneider Electric Global.

Six of the documents contain information on a system that tracks the flow of gasoline at gas stations, especially as pertains to a US company called Franklin Fueling Systems, which serves customers in Europe, Africa, America, and the Middle East. A statement in the documents says that “an explosion of these gas pumps is possible if these systems are hacked and controlled remotely.”

Each of the 57 documents begins with a quote by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “The Islamic Republic of Iran must become among the world’s most powerful in the area of cyber.”

A security source told Sky News that the material was compiled by a secret cyberunit called Shahid Kaveh or “Intelligence Team 13,” which is part of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) cyber command.

“They are creating a target bank to be used whenever they see fit,” the source said.

Sky News did not reveal how it obtained the top-secret documents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)