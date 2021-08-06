Judge Gina Levy Abadi Nominated for Supreme Court Justice Seat by the Brooklyn Democratic Party, Making History as First Orthodox Sephardic Jewish Female to Seek the Bench 

Brooklyn, NY — Tonight, Councilman Mark Treyger and Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair and Assemblywoman Rodneyse BIchotte Hermelyn struck victory with their endorsed candidate Judge Gina Levy Abadi as she was elected as a Democratic nominee for Supreme Court Judge. Judge Abadi is the first Orthodox Sephardic Jewish female to seek a seat in the Supreme Court.

Treyger and Bichotte helped secure Judge Levy Abadi’s nomination by assembling broad coalitions together in a tight race, with the support of the Jewish community including the Sephardic Federation Community, and many Jewish leaders in Borough Park and Flatbush.

“My district and I are so grateful to Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte and to all of my colleagues for their support to advance Judge Gina Levy Abadi as the Democratic nominee for New York Supreme Court,” said Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn, CD 47). “Judge Levy Abadi, a fellow Brooklyn College CUNY alum, has devoted her career to public service as well as charitable work in Southern Brooklyn. Her service on the bench has been impeccable and she earned this victory every step of the way. Thank you again to Chair Bichotte and my colleagues for making this victory possible!”

Gina Levy Abadi assumed office as a judge of the New York City Civil Court Kings County, after serving as a law clerk for 17 years under Justice Kurtz in the Civil Court and later Supreme Court.

“We are pleased that we were able to work as a coalition and team to get Judge Abadi endorsed,” said Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. “Justice Abadi has proven herself to be a highly competent and dedicated judge who has brought equity and reform to the courts. I am thankful for Councilmember Mark Treyger’ leadership in making this happen, along with my co-leaders, including Frank Seddio, Ari Kagan, Maritza Davila and our Law Chair Frank Carone.

Abadi is a proud Orthodox Sephardic Jewish woman whose parents came to the U.S. to practice their faith openly. She has never forgotten her humble roots, and relentlessly fights for unbiased justice.”