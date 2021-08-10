PA Paid Over $1M To Sbarro Terrorists Who Murdered 15, Including 2 US Citizens

Monday is the 20-year anniversary of the terrible Sbarro suicide bombing attack, which killed 15 people, including 7 children and a pregnant woman, and injured 130. Some of the injuries were severe, with one woman in a comatose state until today.

As a reward for carrying out such a seemingly “heroic” act, the Palestinian Authority pays $8,006 (NIS 25,800) each month to the families of the dead terrorists and the terrorists themselves who are sitting in prison, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

Abdullah Barghouti, who built the bomb for the Sbarro attack and was also behind other terrorist attacks leading to the murder of a total of 67 people, has been paid $285,571 by the PA over the last 15 years.

The family of the suicide bomber in the attack, Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri, has been paid $68,498 by the PA and continues to receive an allowance of $432 (NIS 1,400) every month. The allowance is the equivalent of a month’s salary at minimum wage in the PA, which is US$440 (NIS 1,450).

In total, the PA has paid a total of $1,183,257 for the murder of 15 people, including two US citizens. Two of the 130 injured in the attack were also US citizens.

Despite this grisly fact, the Biden administration has pledged $360 million in assistance to Palestinians this year, essentially funding the murderers of their own citizens.

The PA payments to terrorists in prison are legally mandated by the PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners of 2004.

