Arab Shoots Border Policeman At Point-Blank Range Amid Riots On Gaza Border

Hundreds of Gazan Arabs rioted on Shabbos afternoon near the Gazan border, in a resumption of the weekly “night confusion” riots organized by Hamas in 2018-2019.

The riot took place despite Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s announcement that an agreement has been reached for the transfer of Qatari funds into the Strip. Hamas had vowed last week to resume clashes with Israel if an agreement was not reached in the coming days.

Arabs threw firebombs and rocks toward Border Police officers and IDF soldiers on the border. IDF troops responded with riot dispersal methods including tear gas and live fire, wounding 41 Arabs, mostly with shots to their legs. Two Arabs were critically injured.

In an incident caught on video, an Arab opened fire from point-blank range at an Israeli firing position through a hole in the concrete border wall, critically injuring a Border Police officer. He was evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in critical condition. His name for tefillah is Barel Ben Nitza b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

אירוע חמור מאוד: פלסטיני יורה מספר כדורי אקדח מטווח אפס לעבר הלוחם שנמצא בצידו השני של הגבול, ונמלט מהמקום. https://t.co/C2r0UqhPDc — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) August 21, 2021

In another incident, a group of Arabs tried to grab an IDF soldier’s gun, also through a hole in the border fence. The soldier fought back and retained the weapon.

טירוף כך נראה ניסיון חטיפת נשק של לוחם צה"ל בגבול רצועת עזה. pic.twitter.com/WwcP09ELK0 — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏🇮🇱 (@yedidya_epshtei) August 21, 2021

“During the afternoon hours, hundreds of Palestinian rioters and demonstrators gathered along the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson stated on Motzei Shabbos. “Over the past week, the IDF Southern Command has been preparing for riots, increasing readiness and reinforcing troops from Israel’s Border Police (Yamas) and Special Forces to be stationed in the area of the security fence.”

Hundreds of Palestinians arrive at the Gaza border to participate in demonstrations pic.twitter.com/5lEmKTWsfo — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 21, 2021

#صور| شبان يحاولون اجتياز السياج الفاصل شرق مدينة غزة وقوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز والرصاص الحي تجاههم. pic.twitter.com/PIe95lfu3P — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 21, 2021

“During the riots, approximately hundreds of rioters approached one area of the security

fence in the northern Gaza Strip and attempted to climb the fence and hurled explosive devices at IDF troops. IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire. An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire emanating from Gaza, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

“In addition, during the riots a number of rioters attempted to steal a soldier’s weapon. The soldier fought the rioters off and successfully prevented his weapon from being stolen. The weapon is in the possession of the soldier.”

“The riots lasted approximately three hours and as of now all the rioters have dispersed.”

