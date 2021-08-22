Almost All Of Israel’s Chareidi Cities Are Red, Hundreds Of Bochurim Contract COVID

There has been a surge of coronavirus cases in recent days in Chareidi cities, possibly due to the opening of the school year on Rosh Chodesh Elul.

All Chareidi cities are now red except for Beitar Illit, which is orange. The city of Rechasim in northern Israel has the highest positivity test rate in the country at 21%.

Many officials in the Chareidi community are slamming the government for its lack of preparation for the crisis. Principals of Talmudei Torah and chadarim reported a day before school started that they had yet to receive any instructions on the safe opening of schools.

There has also been a surge of cases in yeshivos, with hundreds of bochurim diagnosed with COVID in the two weeks since the zeman started. Yeshivah administrators are also complaining that they received no instructions from the government prior to the beginning of the zeman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)