BDE: Israeli Rav, Father Of 8, Dies Of COVID At Age 45

Rav Yariv Shimon Aloni, a Chabad shaliach and the Rav of Kfar Yonah, passed away of the coronavirus on Thursday at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera at the age of 45.

After Rav Aloni, who was not vaccinated for unknown reasons, contracted COVID, his condition deteriorated rapidly and he was hospitalized. He was ventilated on Erev Rosh Hashanah and the doctors resuscitated him three times over Yom Tov as they fought for his life. On Thursday, he lost the battle and succumbed to the virus.

Over 20 years ago, Rav Aloni became a ba’al teshuvah while living in Miami, Florida, dedicating his life to Torah and shelichus. He eventually settled in the central Israeli city of Kfar Yonah, where he served as the Chabad shaliach and Rav of the city and established a shul.

Sadly he left behind a wife and eight children, the oldest of whom is only 12.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)