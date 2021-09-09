SHOCK VIDEO: “Hit-Man” Dressed In Hasidic Clothing Murders Man In Queens [VIDEO]

The NYPD have released a video today of a brazen daylight murder that took place in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens this past Monday.

The victim was guilty of a murder himself, for which he spent numerous years in jail. The bizarre incident is remeniscent of Pirkei Avos (2:6), “Since you drowned others, you were drowned. And in the end, those who drowned you will also drown.”

There are murders every day that YWN does not cover, but what makes this so shocking is that the hit-man disguised him and was dressed in Hasidic clothing. The man wore a long black coat, black hat, and even had fake Peyos.

The video shows the hitman on South Conduit Avenue making believe he is fixing his car with the hood open. When the suspect appears, the man grabs a gun from a bag inside the hood of his car, runs across the street, and pumps multiple rounds into the victim, killing him instantly. The victim was identified as Jermaine Dixon, 46, from the state of Georgia.

The gunman then runs back to his car, puts the hood down and drives off north on 132nd Street, the video shows.

Police say the hitman pretended to be working on his car for several hours before the murder.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)