TZADDIK GOZEIR: The Yom Kippur Quarantine That Led To 5 Weddings

Last year, a yeshivah bochur from a known Litvish yeshivah in Bnei Brak was forced to daven b’yechidus on Yom Kippur due to exposure to COVID, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The bochur felt particularly distressed about the situation because he had recently reached the age of shidduchim and didn’t want to miss out on the power of the Yom Kippur tefillos b’rabbim, especially since he had four older siblings, three sisters and one brother, who were still single.

The bochur turned to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo. The Rosh Yeshiva told him that one can’t be meikil in health matters and endangering others. However, he added that after reciting Maftir Yonah, which he has read every year for over 50 years, he’ll say a special ‘MiShebeirach” for the bochur’s family and all of them will be zochech to become engaged in the next year, prior to Yom Kippur of 2021.

This past winter, two of the bochur’s sisters got engaged, followed by his older brother. On Erev Rosh Hashanah, his third sister got engaged and on Sunday evening, the night before Erev Yom Kippur, the bochur himself got engaged.

.צדיק גוזר והקדוש ברוך הוא מקיים

