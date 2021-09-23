MERON EFFECT: Toldos Aharon Simchas Beis HaShoeva Closed To The Public

The legendary Simchas Beis HaShoeva at Toldos Aharon in Mea Sheaim, which normally draws thousands of visitors on Sukkos, is closed to the general public this year.

The chassidus announced the day before Yom Tov that due to the overcrowding every year at the Simchas Beis HaShoeva and the Hakafos Sheniyos, entrance to these events will be permitted this year to community members only.

The restriction applies to both men and women.

The Beis Medrash was also closed last year since Israel was in lockdown over Sukkos due to a coronavirus wave.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)