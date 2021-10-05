Report: Mossad Kidnapped Iranian General In Quest For Info On Ron Arad

The Mossad abducted an Iranian general in the course of an operation last month to gather new information on the fate of Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad, the London-based Arabic-language newspaper Rai al-Youm reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the general was abducted in Syria and taken to Africa, where he was interrogated and then released. The report added that Iran discovered the details of the Mossad operation after it was completed and that the recent attempted assassination of Israeli businessmen in Cyprus may have been Iran’s attempt to retaliate for the general’s abduction.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s revealed the operation in a speech at the opening of the Knesset’s winter session but did not offer any new information about Arad.

It was later reported by Channel 12 News that the operation was deemed a failure by the head of the Mossad and that Bennett revealed it simply to garner headlines and political points.

The prime minister was slammed by many Israeli government officials for revealing the operation. “There were no breakthroughs to report,” one security official said. “It would have been better not to publicize it.”

