DRAMA IN THE CULT: At Least 3 Lev Tahor Members Split Off From Main Group

At least three members of the Lev Tahor cult in Guatemala left the main group and moved to another area in Guatemala, according to a Kikar H’Shabbat report on Wednesday.

The members split off due to their fears of moving to Iran. The cult is currently attempting to leave Guatemala in groups in order to fly to the Kurdistan area (comprised of Turkey, northern Iraq, northwestern Iran, and northern Syria), and then enter Iran. At least three Lev Tahor members have already moved to the area.

One of the Lev Tahor leaders told Kikar that “we will make it to Iran because they’re persecuting us in Guatemala.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, in conjunction with its counterparts in the US and Canada, is attempting to thwart the cult’s plans after concerned relatives of cult members appealed to them due to serious fears about the safety of their family members.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has appealed via the Israeli Ambassador to Guatemala Matti Cohen to Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras, to prevent the Lev Tahor members from leaving the country. They also requested that legal proceedings be advanced against the cult leaders, following the testimony of several Israeli and Canadian victims of the cult to Guatemalan authorities.

The three Lev Tahor members, Amram Moshe Yosef Rosner, Yoel Henoch Halbrens and Uriel Goldman, who are already in the Kurdistan area – reportedly Iraq – are waiting for the other members of the cult before continuing to Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)