Historic Event At Yeshivas Mir For HaRav Nosson Tzvi’s 10th Yahrzeit, HaRav Chaim Visits For 1st Time [VIDEOS]

0
Historic visit of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky to Yeshivas Mir. (Moshe Weissberg Twitter)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A historic event was held in Yeshivas Mir on Motzei Shabbos in honor of the tenth yahrzeit of the late Mirrer Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, z’tl.

The event was honored by the presence of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, the Gadol HaDor’s first-ever visit to the illustrious yeshivah.

A Siyum HaShas by bnei yeshiva, who finished Shas 51 times, was celebrated l’illui nishmas HaRav Finkel, z’tl. Below is a photo of philanthropist Reb Shlomo Rechnitz finishing Shas:

On the instructions of the police, a back entrance was opened especially for the event and a special tent was arranged for HaRav Chaim to reach the event, as seen below:

Buses were arranged from nearby Chareidi cities and Jerusalem neighborhoods to the event.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)