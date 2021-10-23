US-Israeli Tension After Gantz Declares 6 Palestinian NGOs As Terrorist Groups

A squabble has developed between the Biden administration and Israel after Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Friday afternoon that the Israeli government has designated six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist entities.

Later on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price claimed that Israel “didn’t give us prior warning about this designation” and the US will “seek clarification” on the issue.

However, a senior Israeli defense official said on Motzei Shabbos that the US State Department was informed ahead of time of Israel’s intention to declare the groups as terrorist entities, adding that the groups had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), which has carried out terrorist attacks against Israelis.

The official added that “some intelligence was shared with the US showing how the groups operate as an organized network under the leadership of PLFP.”

Some of the groups are leading NGOs that receive significant funding from the European Union and other international bodies.

“As part of a Shin Bet investigation, details were uncovered about how the organizations raise funds and employ them to assist the PFLP’s activities.” the official said. “The investigation documented a number of meetings of members of the PFLP, including terror operatives, which were held in the institutions detailed in the administrative order.”

“Many convicted terrorists have been employed and financially compensated by the organizations. The organizations forged documents for the purpose of raising donations for the PFLP, under the guise of activities that did not take place. The organizations facilitated the recruitment of activists to the military arm of the PFLP. The organizations constitute a lifeline for the PFLP in the form of fundraising, money laundering and recruitment of operatives.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked praised Gantz’s announcement, saying: “This is an important action by Gantz, following solid intelligence information from the Shin Bet.”

“For many years now, these organizations have been disguised as ‘human rights’ organizations, but in practice give support to the terrorist operation PFLP and fuel BDS activists. Many countries have contributed to these organizations.”

The groups designated as terrorist entities were Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees; ADDAMEER — Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Bisan Center for Research and Development; al-Haq Organization; Defense for Children International — Palestine (DCI-P); and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)