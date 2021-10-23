Chasdei Hashem: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Released From The Hospital

Only days after HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai was hospitalized in critical condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and was even sedated and ventilated, the Rosh Yeshivah was released to his home on Friday.

When HaRav Ezrachi, 93, was first hospitalized, the doctors were not optimistic about his condition and shortly after he arrived he was transferred to the ICU. But after 24 hours, there was a dramatic improvement in the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition and he continued to improve over the next few days.

Israel’s Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef visited HaRav Ezrachi during his hospital stay and the two spoke divrei Torah for an hour. At the end of their visit, HaRav Yosef spoke with HaRav Ezrachi’s doctors and told them: “The Olam HaTorah needs the Rosh Yeshivah. I thank you for your devoted care. A great debt is owed to you.”

הראש"ל הגר"י יוסף ביקר בחדרו של זקן ראשי הישיבות הגרב"מ אזרחי בטיפול נמרץ הדסה. למרות חולשתו התעקש הגרב"מ לקום לכבוד הראש"ל והשניים שוחחו שעה ארוכה בדברי תורה. בסיום הביקור שוחח הראש"ל עם רופאיו ואמר להם: "עולם התורה זקוק לראש הישיבה מודה לכם על טיפולכם המסור וחב לכם חוב גדול" pic.twitter.com/cFd4vGcQxc — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) October 21, 2021

On Thursday, HaRav Ezrachi’s family members brightened his stay in the hospital when they brought him his new sefer, Birchas Mordechai on Masechtas Nedarim.

Despite the happy news, the public is asked to continue davening for the continued refuah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)