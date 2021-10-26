Video Mocking Badatz Kashrus Raises Storm In Israel

A video posted by Yisrael Beiteinu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who serves as the chairman of the Knesset’s Committee for Religous Services despite the fact that she is completely secular, raised a furor in Israel on Tuesday.

The video, which she posted on Tiktok, shows Malinovsky pointing to the symbols of Badatz Eidah HaChareidis and Badatz Beis Yosef with a disgruntled expression on her face and then points to a symbol of “Hashgachas Badatz of Yulia Malinovsky” with a smile and a “thumbs up” gesture.

Malinovsky is currently spending long hours on discussions on the controversial kashrus reforms being advanced by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, which are expected to be approved in the Knesset soon as part of the Arrangements Law, a bill passed as part of the state budget.

“Malinovsky is saying what Kahana is trying to hide,” Rav Amichai Eliyahu, the head of Igud Rabbanei Kehillos (and son of HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu), said in response to the video. “This isn’t kashrus reform but a reform of the Jewish identity of the state.”

“Using his cheap publicity tool of his military past, Kahana lies to all of us and is trampling on the kashrus system of the state of Israel. I find it difficult to understand why Kahana insists on being the useful idiot of [Reform Rabbi Labor MK] Gilad Kariv, [Labor chairman] Merav Michaeli, and Avigdor Lieberman.”

Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz said: “The Badatz of Malinovsky joins the new Chief Rabbi of Israel Matan Kahana. The goal of the kashrus reform is to eliminate the Rabbanut and kashrus in Israel.

Chareidi reporter Aryeh Erlich wrote on Twitter: “Rabbeni Yisrael cry out, Yulia Malinovsky is satisfied, and Matan Kahana is the Shabbos goy.”

ממשלה שכל מה שמעניין אותה זה לרמוס את הדת והציבור החרדי. pic.twitter.com/h9IAqXHYy3 — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) October 26, 2021

