Why Did Dati Leumi Roshei Yeshivos Ban Talmidim From Donating Blood?

The Roshei Yeshivos of a number of Dati Leumi yeshivos, including Har Hamor and Mitzpeh Ramon, have instructed their talmidim to refrain from donating blood through Magen David Adom until the original medical questionnaire form is restored, B’Sheva reported.

In recent months, the forms have been altered by several organizations, replacing the words “father” and “mother” with “parent 1″ and parent 1.”

An MDA vehicle normally travels to Dati Leumi yeshivos every three months to enable the talmidim to donate blood without leaving the area of their yeshivah.

A paper distributed to talmidim at one yeshivah states: “‘Parent 1′ and “parent 2’ appear on MDA medical questionnaire forms instead of ‘father’ and ‘mother.’ By order of the Rosh Yeshivah, all donations at the yeshivah are canceled and no talmid may, even privately, donate blood and sign this form until it is restored to normal.”

However, unfortunately, as evident by the following photo and information on Magen Dovid Adom’s Twitter account on Tuesday, it is possible that the forms will not be “restored to normal” anytime soon.

After the #Knesset overturned the law preventing those from the LGBT community from donating blood, Minister of Health @NitzanHorowitz , himself a member of the #LGBT community, immediately went to an MDA blood donation center where he gave his blood to save Israeli lives. pic.twitter.com/BRF35q4rZZ — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) October 26, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)