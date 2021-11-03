Kahana To Replace 90 Religious Council Heads With Women, Academic Degree Holders

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana sent letters last week to dozens of Religious Council heads notifying them that their positions will end in four months and will not be extended.

Kahana intends to replace 90 Religious Council heads (out of 130) with his own appointments. He is also changing the requirements for the position to include a bachelor’s degree and a preference for women.

Kahana’s intention is to eliminate council heads affiliated with UTJ and Shas and hire candidates who affiliate with liberal religious values.

UTJ MK Uri Maklev slammed Kahana for his actions, stating: ”Minister Kahana has introduced politicization to the Religious Affairs Ministry. After advancing personal legislation in kashrus reform tainted by economic and personal interests and attributing administrative and economic powers to himself within kashrus bodies in Religious Councils, he is now beginning to meddle in the Religious Councils as well.”

