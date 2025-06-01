Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Huckabee Blasts France: “Carve Out the Riviera If You Want a Palestinian State” [VIDEO]

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gestures as a campaign event at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee slammed France’s recent efforts to promote unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, calling the move “revolting” and ill-timed amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

In an interview with Fox News, Huckabee said the push for Palestinian statehood is out of touch with the current Israeli sentiment following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre that triggered the war in Gaza.

“It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against,” Huckabee said.

He added that France should focus on its own territory rather than pressuring Israel: “If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them – carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation.”

Huckabee also confirmed that the United States will not participate in a France- and Saudi Arabia-led conference scheduled to take place later this month in New York, which is aimed at advancing recognition of a Palestinian state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. If France declares the Westbank as a Palestinian state, Israel should declare Alsace as German territory

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IRAN CAPABLE OF PRODUCING 10 NUKE BOMBS: Netanyahu Releases Rare Statement On Shabbos

United Airlines to Resume Flights from New York to Tel Aviv on June 5

IDF, Shin Bet Confirm Mohamed Sinwar’s Elimination; Release Video Of Underground Hideout

CHASDEI HASHEM: Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a Discharged from Hospital, Returns Home

Nearly 40% of Syrians Back Peace with Israel Amid Post-Assad Upheaval, Poll Finds

Mamdani’s $10 Billion Socialist Fantasy Would Drive Businesses — and Taxpayers — Out of NYC, Experts Warn

White House Demands Answers from Jill Biden Over Alleged Cover-Up of President’s Decline

FBI Warns of AI Threat After Trump’s Chief of Staff Targeted in Impersonation Plot

Israel Fears Betrayal as Trump Inches Toward “Dangerous” Iran Deal

‘Next Targets Are El Al Planes’: Houthis Vow to Strike Israeli Civilian Aircraft

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network