Huckabee Blasts France: “Carve Out the Riviera If You Want a Palestinian State” [VIDEO]

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee slammed France’s recent efforts to promote unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, calling the move “revolting” and ill-timed amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

In an interview with Fox News, Huckabee said the push for Palestinian statehood is out of touch with the current Israeli sentiment following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre that triggered the war in Gaza.

“It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against,” Huckabee said.

He added that France should focus on its own territory rather than pressuring Israel: “If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them – carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation.”

Huckabee also confirmed that the United States will not participate in a France- and Saudi Arabia-led conference scheduled to take place later this month in New York, which is aimed at advancing recognition of a Palestinian state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)