WATCH: “104 Yrs. Since The ‘Cursed’ Balfour Declaration,” Arab MK Tells Knesset

A member of Israel’s Knesset said from the Knesset plenum on Tuesday that the Balfour Declaration, which declared the state of Israel, is “cursed.”

“Today, November 2, 104 years ago, was the cursed Balfour Declaration, which announced the establishment of a Jewish home in Palestine,” Joint Arab List MK Osama Saadi told the Knesset.

The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British government in 1917 announcing support for the establishment of Israel as a national home for the Jewish people.

Saadi reiterated his view on the state of Israel in an interview with Army Radio later on Tuesday, stating: “We recognize the Holocaust, the greatest tragedy in the world, but the Jewish people has its own home and the Palestinian people do not.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)