ROSH CHODESH PROTEST: 25 MKs To Prevent Reform MK From Violating Status Quo At Kosel

About 25 Chareidi and religious Knesset members will use their parliamentary immunity at the Kosel this Friday, Rosh Chodesh Kislev, to prevent Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) from repeating the provocative actions he engaged in last month.

On Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan, Kariv took cynical advantage of his parliamentary immunity to smuggle a Sefer Torah into the women’s section at the Kosel during Shacharis and read from the Torah amidst the women in the Women of the Wall Group.

UTJ MK Meir Porush protested the incident shortly after it occurred by entering a meeting of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, headed by Kariv, and reciting Pirkei Tehillim aloud. At the time, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said that he will not allow Kariv to repeat his act in the future even if he has to block him with his own body.

Religious MKs from UTJ, Shas, the Religious Zionist party and Likud will gather at the Kosel on Friday morning at 7 a.m. in a “protest” to protect the kedushah of the Kosel, and have called on others around the country to attend as well, with hundreds expected to attend.

On Wednesday morning, UTJ MKs Meir Porush and Yitzchak Pindrus and Shas MK Michael Malchieli met with Jerusalem District Police Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman to coordinate the protest with the police.

