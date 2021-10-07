ROSH CHODESH KOSEL DRAMA: Porush Recites Tehillim In Knesset In Protest Of Reform MK’s Provocation

Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) took cynical advantage of his parliamentary immunity to smuggle a Sefer Torah into the women’s section at the Kosel during Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan tefillos on Thursday morning.

His act was part of the monthly provocation the Women of the Wall (WOW) group engages in every Rosh Chodesh.

Kariv then read from the Torah amidst the women in the WOW group. Blue and White MK Alon Tal also participated in the provocation.

ראש חודש חשון, זעזוע וביזיון בכותל: ח״כ גלעד קריב מנצל את החסינות שלו ומנסה להכניס ספר תורה לעזרת נשים בכותל המערבי . pic.twitter.com/6Cv0IEqaja — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) October 7, 2021

UTJ MK Meir Porush protested the incident shortly after it occurred by entering a meeting of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, headed by Kariv, and reciting Pirkei Tehillim aloud.

Kariv, who was initially unaware of Porush’s intentions, first announced that “we’ll respect the Tehillim and wait until Porush finishes.” But Porush continued reciting Tehillim and finally, Kariv warned him to leave. When Porush ignored him, Kariv called the Knesset guards to eject him but Porush then sat down on the floor and refused to move, all the while continuing to recite Tehillim.

ח"כ פורוש התפלל תהלים בפתח הדיון בוועדת #חוקה במחאה על כך ש-@KarivGilad ביקר הבוקר בכותל והבאת ספר תורה לנשות הכותל. כשהח"כ מ-@YahdutAtora עבר לפרקי תהלים שהם לא שיר המעלות, היו"ר איבד את הסבלנות: "זה כבר יותר מדי". צפו@kikarhashabat @YairEttinger pic.twitter.com/cVeFJCZ8ff — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) October 7, 2021

Eventually, Kariv gave up and adjourned the session for a break. Porush continued to recite Tehillim during the break as the room emptied out (except for the journalists who stayed to video the newsworthy moment.)

במחאה על ביקורו של ח"כ גלעד קריב בכותל: ח"כ פרוש קרא תהילים בקול – והוועדה יצאה להפסקה. "אמשיך במחאה עד שתעוף מהכותל"https://t.co/gQU0Lv0DRT@LiorKenan

(צילום: דוברות הכנסת) pic.twitter.com/3bdskv20bT — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 7, 2021

Eventually, the Knesset guards forced Porush out by force. As Porush left the room, he told Kariv: “I’ll continue my protest until you get away from the Kosel. You stay away from the women’s section and I’ll stay away from here.”

“The fact that Gilad Kariv exploits his immunity and persuades other people to violate the status quo at the Kosel and tramples its kedusha is the crossing of a red line that cannot be tolerated,” Porush stated. “It’s a disgrace that must end.”

