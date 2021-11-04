Meretz MK Mocks Mashgichei Kashrus On Loss Of Their Jobs

Meretz MK Yair Golan, who serves as the Deputy Minister of Economy, wrote an extremely condescending statement on Twitter on Tuesday, making light of the situation of thousands of mashgichim who are expected to lose their job due to the kashrus reforms.

“I heard that 4,000 Mashgichei Kashrus are worried about their parnassah,” Golan wrote. “I suggest that they retrain as safety inspectors at construction sites. It’s parnassah and saving lives. There’s no greater kiddush Hashem than that.”

Golan’s statement raised a furor of criticism, with hundreds slamming him for his statement, even those on the left.

“A thoroughly evil tweet,” one person responded. “A person with a pension [Golan is a retired IDF officer] and the salary of an MK mocks men with families who are worried about their parnassah. Shame on you.”

“And why don’t you do that?” another person responded. “It’s parnassah and not like what you’re doing now – living off the accounts of taxpayers like a parasite – and it’s also saving lives.”

“Mocking thousands of families who are losing their parnassah,” Likud MK Ofir Katz wrote. “The evil face of this government.”

“Thanks to his fat budgetary pension, [Golan] is blind to the plight of simple citizens and he dares to mock thousands of families who are about to lose their daily bread,” a spokesperson for the Forum for The Struggle Against Kashrus Reforms stated. “In a government in which a person who fights with mashgichei Kashrus and the Rabbanut can be the Religious Affairs Minister, a person who mock dedicated workers can be the Deputy Economy Minister.”

