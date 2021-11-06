Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen Hospitalized Before Shabbos

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, the president of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah and Rosh Yeshivas Porat Yosef, was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem shortly before Shabbos.

HaRav Cohen was feeling extremely weak over the past week but continued his usual schedule, including delivering his twice-daily shiurim in Porat Yosef. On Friday, his fever rose and at the advice of his doctor, he was evacuated to the hospital.

The doctors carried out several tests and determined that the fever and weakness are the results of an infection and they admitted the RoshYeshivah for observance.

The hospital released a statement: “Maran HaRav feels well and he will remain for several days for close medical observance.”

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Shalom ben Tufacha Malka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The Rosh Yeshiva’s son, HaRav Ephraim Cohen, who was critically injured in an accident five months ago, is also still in great need of tefillos: HaRav Ephraim ben Yael l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)