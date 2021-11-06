Moldova Refuses Entry To Lev Tahor, Chief Rabbi Writes Urgent Letter

A group of Lev Tahor members tried to enter Moldova on Thursday but were refused entry into the country.

As YWN reported last week, 72 Lev Tahor members who traveled from Guatemala to Iraq were forced by local authorities to board a flight to Turkey, where they were held by Turkish authorities in a building near the Istanbul Aiport for several days. At least 30 members of the group then entered Romania, with other reports saying that all 72 members entered Romania.

The Romanian authorities apparently later changed their mind about allowing the cult members to stay in the country and they continued to Moldova, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported on Friday. However, the authorities in Moldova also refused to allow them to stay in the country and told them to return where they came from. According to the report, some of the members returned to Turkey and others are still searching for a country that will allow them entry.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, HaRav Pinchas Saltzman, sent an urgent letter to Moldovan President Maia Sandu requesting that she ban the entry of Lev Tahor members, explaining that Lev Tahor is a dangerous cult whose members have been indicted for terrible criminal acts. [The full letter can be read below.]

Rav Saltzman added that the presence of Lev Tahor in the country could lead to a severe increase in anti-Semitism and their entry should be banned at all costs.

Rav Mendy Chitrik, the Ashkenazi Rav of Turkey and president of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic Countries, told B’Chadrei: “I hope they don’t come to Turkey and instead will be sent to Israel or the US so that the children can be taken care of by welfare authorities and its leaders will be brought to justice. In any event, we have no intention of assisting them in any way.”

