Heartbreaking: Chacham Cohen Pleads For His Son’s Life At Kever Of Mekubal

HaGaon HaRav Chacham Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, held a special tefillah for the refuah of his oldest son on Tuesday, erev Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan, by the kever of Hamekubal Chacham Mantzour ben Shimon, z’tl, at Har Hamenuchos.

All the members of Chacham Cohen’s family participated in the tefillah as well as the Rabbanim of the Ben Shimon family.

As YWN reported, HaRav Ephraim Cohen, a Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Yakirei Yerushalayim, was critically injured in an accident four months ago as he was walking home from the yeshivah on Rechov Yirmiyahu in Jerusalem where extensive roadwork has been taking place. A passing bus hit a construction pipe that was lying on the road, which flew up and forcefully hit him on the head.

Rav Cohen sustained a severe head injury and sadly, he is still hospitalized in serious condition.

The tefillah took place before shekiah, according to the segulah brought by the Chida of reciting Tehillim 91 – Yosheiv B’Seisar Elyon – 91 times.

At the completion of the tefillah, Chacham Cohen spoke about the chashivus and benefits of tefillah and called to the public to continue to daven and awaken Rachamei Shamayim for his son Rav Ephraim ben Yael b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)