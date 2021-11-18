WATCH: Israel Police Uncover Ancient Sefer Torah In Arab Village

A Sefer Torah, originally from Baghdad and believed to be hundreds of years old, was seized by undercover Israel Police officers in an Arab village on Tuesday.

The Sefer Torah was located via an undercover operation by the police, in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority, during which the suspect offered to sell the Sefer Torah to the undercover cops for hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The suspect is a 64-year-old resident of Umm al-Fahm, an Arab village in the Haifa District. Three local Arabs who are suspected of being involved in the theft were also arrested.

תושב אום אל פאחם נעצר בחשד שגנב ספר תורה עתיק, שמקורו בבגדד, בשווי מאות אלפי שקלים. שלושה חשודים נוספים נעצרו בחשד למעורבות

(צילום: דוברות המשטרה)@glick_sh pic.twitter.com/grbDeNCpYc — גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 17, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)