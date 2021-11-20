Heavy Rain, Flooding In Israel Over Shabbos Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

Heavy rain throughout Israel over Friday and Shabbos led to flooding in multiple locations across the country, causing one death and multiple injuries.

A 20-year-old motorcycle driver was killed on Highway 443 as a result of an accident caused by the rain. In Ramle, an elderly man slipped in the rain, and unfortunately, it was a half-hour before a passerby noticed him lying unconscious in a puddle of water. Emergency rescue forces evacuated him to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in critical condition.

In Tiveria, nine people were injured in two accidents on Friday on the same street, with the drivers of both cars losing control due to the stormy weather within minutes of each other and falling into the adjoining wadi. Emergency rescue forces arrived at the scene and evacuated the wounded to Poriya Hospital. Miraculously, all nine passengers were fully conscious and only lightly to moderately wounded despite the cars falling from a height into the wadi.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)