1 Dead, 4 Wounded: Terrorist Opens Fire With Submachine Gun Near Kosel

A shooting attack took place near the Kosel on Sunday morning at about 9 a.m., killing one civilian, seriously and lightly wounding two other civilian, and lightly wounding two police officers.

The terrorist, who was later identified as a Hamas member, shot at passerby and police officers with a submachine gun at Sha’ar HaShalshelet (Chain Gate) in the Old City of Jerusalem. He was shot and killed by nearby Border Police officers, who found a knife in his possession as well.

In a dramatic video of the scene, gunfire is heard, followed by a voice screaming “Hatzilu” (help) and another burst of gunfire.

The victims, who ranged from lightly to critically wounded, were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem, Hadassah Har HaTzofim and Shaare Tzedek hospitals in Jerusalem. Unfortunately, one of the victims that was critically injured was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

He was later identified as Eliyahu Dovid Kay, H’yd, a 26-year-old resident of Modi’in who worked at the Kosel. Yehi Zichro Baruch.

At the request of his wife, the public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the victim who suffered multiple gunshots and is seriously wounded with life-threatening injuries. Please daven for HaRav Aharon Yehuda Ben Tova b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Another victim was later identified as Reb Ze’ev Katzenellebogen, 46, a resident of the Jewish Quarter. He later told Channel 13 News: “I was leaving Shacharis, still wrapped in my tallis and tefillin. I heard gunshots and chaos. I didn’t realize what was going on and then I felt a sharp pain in my arm right at the place of my tefillin. I understand what a great neis I experienced. I could have lost my life in a second.”

The public is asked to daven for his full recovery: Reb Dovid Ze’ev ben Yehudis Perel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

תמונה אחת שווה אלף מילים לא משנה מה יספרו לכם ומה יסבירו ואיך ינמקו, הסכסוך שלנו כאן הוא סכסוך דתי. ה"חטא" שלנו הוא שאנחנו יהודים. https://t.co/TED8pvypYr — אברהם גרינצייג (@avigrin10) November 21, 2021

The terrorist was later identified by Palestinian media as Hamas member Fabi Abu Shkhaydam, 42, a resident of Shuafat and a teacher of religious studies at an Israeli-Arab school in the Old City.

According to Public Security Minister Omar Bar-Lev, the attack was planned well in advance. “The terrorist was a member of Hamas’ political branch who prayed every day in the Old City,” Bar-Lev said. “He used standard weapons that aren’t commonly available in Israel and his wife escaped abroad three days ago.” The terrorist’s children are also abroad.

Below is a video of the terrorist delivering a speech on Friday:

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that the terrorist was known to the police for his criminal activities but was not considered a terror threat. However, since the terrorist was known to be a member of Hamas and was recognized by the police for his criminal activity, the fact that he was teaching at a school recognized by the Education Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality seems to have been a severe security lapse.

Hamas in Gaza giving out candy to celebrate a Hamas terrorist shooting attack against Israeli civilians in Jerusalem – @nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/oBX4P1dQLa — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 21, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)