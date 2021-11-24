Chasidic Reporter Jake Turx Named Political Contributor at Newsmax

Ami Magazine reporter and senior White House correspondent Jake Turx’s meteoric rise has taken a giant leap forward with his being named a political contributor at Newsmax, a conservative cable TV outlet.

Turx, a resident of Lakewood, is now the first chasidic yid to hold such a high-profile position at a major news outlet, and comes just a few years after becoming the first chasidic White House correspondent to get direct access to the White House Press Briefing Room.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)