Mamilla Advisors: Helping Yeshiva and Seminary Students to Educational and Career Success

For over a decade TRIO Academy has been working with students to help them further their education and career. Leveraging their exclusive partnerships with 5+ Bachelor degree programs and Master Degree Programs, TRIO has recently started working with Mamilla Advisors to unveil their newly formed partnership with the MBA program at Sy Syms School of Business of Yeshiva University.

Mamilla Advisors, a Masters Degree training program, has a proven record of offering the best value for students’ time and money in three ways.

1) They provide the most comprehensive and customized guidance services to help students choose the path that best meets their educational objectives.

2) They facilitate students’ acceptance into top-tier programs upon completion of their bachelor’s degree.

3) They utilize their global and robust alumni network is accessible to develop robust career paths for students. Over the past few years working with students, Mamilla and TRIO recognized graduate education as a valuable enhancement to educational pursuits and career ambitions for students studying in yeshivas and seminaries. To help the next generation of young adults, the Sy Syms MBA Program and Mamilla partnership was formed

Sy Syms is one of the leading business schools in the country, with top professors in their field and successful alumni in all fields of business. Over the last year and a half, Syms has developed a very sophisticated and comprehensive online MBA Program designed to foster an environment that inspires students to have a significant impact on their careers and on the business world, fully in sync with Jewish values and standards of integrity. The MBA Program has been designed from the ground up for the post-Covid era, and gives its students the most important skills in business today, including accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, real estate, and strategy.

From the initial contact, students engaging with Mamilla will experience supportive career guidance and an unparalleled level of service and assistance to students. From beginning to end, the Mamilla Advisors and TRIO support students from the initial application to degree completion. As a Sy Syms student, scholars can expect a rigorous and innovative curriculum, infused with ethics and values, intended to shape the global business leaders of the future. The 42-credit program, facilitated by world-class faculty, allows students to complete coursework on their own schedule through a flexible digital interface. Students who complete their degree receive a generous scholarship during their last semester of studies as recognition of their educational pursuits and commitment.

The pandemic has created shifts in perception, and the need to help young adults gain marketable skills and credentials to deal with economic uncertainties is being felt more strongly than ever before. The repercussions of it are likely going to be felt for years to come. If you know a young person seeking tools to navigate their next educational and career steps, tell them about Mamilla Advisors.

