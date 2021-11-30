WATCH: Haunting Al Hanisim Sung By Old City Yeshivah Students In Memory Of Eli Kay HY”D

Chanukah preparations began in Israel and throughout the world as Jews were still reeling from the Old City terror attack, which killed Eli Kay, H’yd and seriously wounded Aharon Yehudah ben Tovah.

And then the day before Chanukah, the world was hit yet again with confusion, fear, and shuttered borders as the Omicron, the latest mutated coronavirus variant made itself known, with the full implications of its emergence yet unknown.

Singing Al Hanisim on Chanukah reminds us that Hakadosh Baruch Hu has and will perform nissim for Klal Yisrael during times of darkness and despair. Talmidim of Yeshivas Netiv Aryeh in the Old City of Jerusalem, Shaya Fink and Ovadya Yaish, sang Al Hanisim, composed by Yonatan Katz, in memory of Eli Kay, z’l.

