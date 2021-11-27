Jerusalem Terror Victim’s Father: “The Bullet Went Through His Jaw”

Aharon Yehudah Imergen, 26, was seriously injured in the terror attack a week ago as he was walking toward his kollel in the Jewish Quarter.

His father, Shmuel, told Chareidim10 that when Aharon arrived at Shaarei Tzedek he received six units of blood and underwent emergency surgery, which saved his life.

“If he would have arrived five minutes afterward, he would most likely not be alive,” he said. “He was shot six times – and Baruch Hashem, within three days he was no longer sedated and ventilated.”

However, Aharon faces a long period of rehabilitation, and meanwhile, the lives of his parents and his wife have been turned upside down. His parents live in Rechasim, a town in northern Israel, and dropped everything to sit by their son’s bedside in Jerusalem.

Shmuel told Arutz Sheva that his son remembers what happened but can’t talk about it right now because his jaw is locked. “He remembers everything. He is focused and centered but he can’t talk about it because his jaws are locked, because the bullet went through his jaw.”

Shmuel asked that the public continue davening for his son’s refuah.

“He needs a lot of tefillos for him to be able to get on his feet again, like he was before,” he said. “We need a Chanukah neis for him. Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Aharon Yehuda ben Tova b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.”

