Israeli Father Vaccinates His Kids, Wife Files For Divorce

An Israeli resident of Holon recently took his two children, 12-year-old twins, to get vaccinated against COVID despite the fact that his wife is an adamant anti-vaxxer.

The wife, who is active in various anti-vax groups and describes her husband as an “anxious hypochondriac,” was furious when she found out what her husband did.

At the advice of her lawyer, she filed a police complaint against her husband for violating her children’s autonomy and harming their health.

She then took her children to her parent’s house and initiated divorce proceedings against her husband.

The woman’s attorney, Inbar Lev, said: “I personally am in favor of vaccinating against COVID and I’m also convinced of the need to vaccinate children, but my personal opinion doesn’t prevent me from representing a woman whose parental rights were violated when her husband unilaterally decided to vaccinate their children. This is an act of violence.”

