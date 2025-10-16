RARE UNITY TO FIGHT ZIONISTS: Both Satmar Rebbes To Attend Massive Anti-Draft Protest In Manhattan

Tens of thousands of Chasidic Jews are expected to gather on Sunday outside the Israeli Consulate on Second Avenue in Manhattan to protest the Israeli government’s plan to draft yeshiva students into the army. The event will mark a rare show of unity between the rival Satmar factions led by brothers Reb Aharon Teitelbaum, the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Joel and the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Reb Zalman Leib Teitelbaum.
The rally comes just weeks after a anti-draft gathering in Lakewood, New Jersey, led by prominent roshei yeshiva, and attended by a few thousand people.
It will be the first time since 2013 that both Satmar factions appear together at a joint demonstration against the Israeli government. The last such rally, held that year in Foley Square, drew tens of thousands in opposition to similar draft proposals.
Organizers said the timing of the Manhattan rally reflects a longstanding Satmar policy not to hold public protests against Israel while the country is at war. With fighting in Gaza now paused following the ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump, they said the time has come to voice their opposition to the gezeiras hagiyus — the decree of conscription.
The planned demonstration follows months of debate in Israel’s Knesset over how to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling that the decades-long exemption for Charedi men from military service must end. Many Charedi leaders view the draft decree as an existential threat to their religious way of life. The Knesset is expected to resume debate on the matter in the coming weeks.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
Finally agree with satmar on something . Draft the traitor Israeli arabs that have full citizenship and subsidies for everything. You don’t want exceptions start with that one
The Non-Heimishe will not be willing to fight when the Heimishe are just having a good time.
So let’s just give up the country to Iran, and we’ll be drafted by Iran’s military.
Then we can all have fun protesting.
The Israelis would be wise to adopt a policy of treating Jews who refuse military service (for any reason) as they do Palestinian Israelis. To increase enlistment, they can rely on increasing benefits for soldiers and veterans, including special arrangements for Bnei Torah willing to serve. Having religious Jews protest the zionist state is a potential public relations disaster since much of Israel’s support from non-Jews is from people who see Israel as a safe haven for religious Jews.