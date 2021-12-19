Biden Administration “Obsessed” With Settlers, Sees It On Par With Iran Nukes

The Biden administration is obsessed with settlers and even places the issue of settlements on par with the Iranian nuclear threat, multiple Israeli diplomatic sources said in recent days according to a Jerusalem Post report.

“The Americans bring up ‘settler violence’ all the time, obsessively,” a senior source said.

When Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, the latter insisted that they allocate equal time to speaking about settlements as they did about the Iranian nuclear threat.

According to the report, Gantz’s meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were more focused than those with Blinken.

The diplomatic officials spoke up about the Biden administration’s “obsession” following the uproar regarding Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev’s tweet that he spoke with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about “settler violence,” making no mention of any discussion of Palestinian violence.

In response to the Post’s report, Defense Minister Gantz’s office counterclaimed that “the meeting with Secretary Blinken was positive and productive. The dialogue focused primarily on regional challenges with Iran at the top of the agenda.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)