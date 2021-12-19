Bennett: “5th Wave Is Here”: Shaked: “Tens Of Thousands Of Cases In Weeks”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that the fifth COVID wave has already hit Israel.

Health officials shared alarming data with the prime minister showing that a significant COVID outbreak surpassing the Delta outbreak is expected within less than three weeks and perhaps as early as two weeks.

Bennett is seeking to buy time before the outbreak hits by adding additional countries to Israel’s “red list,” Channel 12 News reported.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked warned at the meeting that Israel could have tens of thousands of COVID cases within four weeks along with thousands of shuttered classrooms, the report said.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowtiz told Army Radio on Sunday that travel restrictions are necessary to “buy time” and stem the entry of the Omicron into Israel.

Also on Sunday, nine Knesset members were instructed to enter quarantine after being in contact with a Knesset Channel reporter who was diagnosed with COVID and is suspected of carrying the Omicron variant.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)