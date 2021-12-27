CANCELED: Hotel Quarantine Requirement For Those Vaccinated Outside Israel

Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, head of the Igud of Yeshivos and Seminaries, informed YWN on Monday that the requirement for non-Israeli citizens vaccinated outside of Israel to quarantine in a hotel for seven days has been canceled.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Chareidi MKs, Reb Yitzchak Pindrus, Reb Uri Maklev and Reb Yaakov Asher, the requirement for foreigners vaccinated abroad to quarantine in a hotel has been canceled,” Rabbi Malinowitz said.

“Fron now on, all foreigners entering the country who are fully vaccinated will be able to quarantine safely in their own home.”

