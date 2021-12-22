BREAKING: Anyone Arriving In Israel That Was Vaccinated Outside Of Israel Will Need To Go To Quarantine Hotel For 7 Days

Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, head of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries tells YWN that he has just been notified by the Israeli Airport Authorities of the following breaking news.

Any non-Israeli citizen that has been vaccinated outside of Israel, meaning anyone that arrives in Israel now with a permit (such as a student visa etc.) that was vaccinated in the United States (or anywhere outside of Israel), will be required to quarantine in a hotel for 7 days.

If you were vaccinated in Israel will be able to quarantine in your own home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)