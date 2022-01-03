After A Month-Long Illness, HaRav Mazuz Bentches HaGomel, Slams Kashrus Reform

Following a difficult month during which HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz felt unwell and left his home only for a hospital stay, the Rosh Yeshivah left his home for the first time on Monday for Rosh Chodesh tefillos, during which he bentched HaGomel.

After Shacharis, the first thing the Rosh Yeshivah did, despite still feeling weak, was write a letter denouncing the kashrus reform, of which the first stage went into effect on Sunday, joining the Geodlei Yisrael in the call not to cooperate with the reforms and not to rely on a Rav that oversees kashrus in another city.

In the letter, HaRav Mazuz stated that “definitely no one should take part in these changes and reforms in any way, and the matter is clear that it’s forbidden for a Rav to certify kashrus that is not in the place he lives without any instruction of heter, and chas v’shalom to lend a hand to the destroyers of Yahadus.”

“And I join in the declaration of the Chachmei HaDor, that whoever violates this directive, his kashrus should be banned in every place.”

Earlier on Monday, the Moetzet HaRabbanut HaReishit L’Yisrael issued a decision forbidding any Rav from overseeing kashrus in another city in a letter signed by leading Dati Leumi Rav, HaRav Chaim Druckman, whom Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana has claimed as a supporter of his reforms.

On Sunday, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, issued a call warning Rabbanim not to cooperate with the kashrus reforms, in a letter also signed by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kaniesvky, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)