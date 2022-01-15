Report: Netanyahu May Sign Plea Deal Next Week

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s talks on a possible plea deal on the latter’s criminal trial have advanced and it’s likely that the former prime minister will sign a deal next week, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday.

Reports said that former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak recommended to Mandelblit to insist that the plea deal include a moral turpitude designation, which means that Netanyahu will be banned from political positions for seven years, essentially ending his political career.

Channel 12 News reported that Barak’s insistence is to allay Mandelbit and Netanyahu’s fears that the plea deal will be revoked by the Supreme Court.

According to the potential deal, prosecutors will drop the bribery charge from the indictment, which is the most serious charge Netanyahu is facing, and are even willing to drop the “Case 2000” case entirely.

Netanyahu will be convicted for fraud and breach of trust in the Case 1000 indictment and will receive a 3-6 month jail sentence that will be commuted to community service.

