Moldova Ministry Of Health Hosts Appreciation, Thanking Global Jewish Assistance Relief Network And The Jewish Community – Chabad Moldova For Providing Medical Help And Protective Equipment

The Global Jewish Assistance and Relief Network has donated close to $500,000 worth of COVID protective equipment to the Moldova Ministry of Health.

Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Eastern Europe, lacked the resources to combat the growing cases of Covid.

Rabbi Zushe Abelsky, Chairman of the Moldovan Chabad Jewish Community, decided to answer the call by submitting a request to the Global Jewish Relief Network, a long standing partner/sponsor of programs for the Jewish community in Moldova.

The protective equipment includes 199,200 N95 masks, 72,000 surgical masks, and 61,000 protective gloves that will be distributed to employees of the institution.

On January 12, a ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health to show appreciation for this support. Attendees included: Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health – Ion Prisacaru, Head of the National Center for Emergency – Boris Golovin, Chabad Lubavitch representative – Simha Bujor, and the Deputy Director of the Jewish Community in Moldova – Alexander Kleinerman.

“I am so grateful for this generous donation. It is an extraordinary gesture of solidarity with the Republic of Moldova in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This aid weighs a lot more than four tons – it is such a tremendous help,” said the director of CNAMUP, Boris Golovin.

“By the end of the week, all of these masks and gloves will be sent to our colleagues through the Republic.”

Rabbi Abelsky coordinated the delivery of the masks by working with Mrs. Ala Nemerenco, the Moldovan Minister of Health. Mr. Alex Galperin, one of the activists in the Moldovan Jewish community, worked with Rabbi Abelsky to coordinate the delivery. Chabad of Moldova, under the leadership of the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, Rabbi Yosef Abelsky, son of the previous Chief Rabbi of Moldova, Rabbi Zalman Abelsky, and understands that in addition to taking care of the Jewish community, it’s important to work with the government to help fight the virus throughout the entire country as well.

Special thanks to Mr. Solomon Suissa who donated the N95 masks and Mr. Joseph Cohen who donated the 3 ply masks, and to the Sonance Foundation who partially sponsored the shipping costs.