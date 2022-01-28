Watch: Knesset Speaker Bursts Into Tears As Recites Kaddish In German Parliament

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy delivered a historic speech (in Hebrew) at the German Parliament in Berlin on Thursday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the first ceremony to include a senior Israeli official.

In a voice choked with tears, Levy announced that he will recite Kaddish l’zeicher the six million kedoshim from a siddur borrowed from Yad Vashem that a Jewish boy used at his Bar Mitzvah in October 1938, shortly before Kristallnacht the next month changed the reality for Jews throughout Europe

He then recited the Kaddish in a voice choked with tears and broke down after completing it.

Levy thanked Bundestag President Bärbel Bas for inviting him to the event, “to mark the most terrible events in human history.”

“Particularly here, in the German Parliament, one can grasp the power of human beings to take advantage of democracy for its own destruction,” he said. “This is the place where humanity stretched the boundaries of evil, where the loss of values turned the framework of democracy into racist and discriminatory tyranny.”

Levy thanked former Chancellor Angela Merkel for her determined efforts to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive and strengthen Israel-Germany ties and told Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he has full trust that he will do the same.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)