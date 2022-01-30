WATCH: Herzog Is Greeted With “Hatikvah” In Emirati Palace

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog flew to Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning for the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli president.

The Herzogs received a royal greeting by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Israeli national anthem was played in the palace in honor of their visit.

Later on Sunday, Herzog and his wife are scheduled to join Israel’s envoy to the UAE Amir Hayek in meeting with local Jewish leaders and residents.

“I wish to emphasize that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty,” Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed, referring to the recent attacks on Abu Dhabi by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

On Monday, Herzog will open Israel’s national day at Dubai Expo 2020.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)