TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky Is Hospitalized

Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky was hospitalized in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Tuesday.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 90, had gone to the hospital for routine tests but due to the results, the doctors decided to admit him for observation.

Those close to the Rosh Yeshivah told Kikar H’Shabbat: “We’re optimistic. The Rosh Yeshivah is receiving antibiotics and we hope he’ll be released by tomorrow.”

On Tuesday evening, prior to the sicha of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshivah of Toras Chessed in Elad, HaGaon HaRav Meir Ben-Shlomo, led the recitation of Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s recovery.

On Monday, HaRav Povarsky visited the kever of his father, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, z’tl, for his 23rd yahrtzeit.

Last month, HaRav Povarsky contracted COVID but subsequently recovered.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Baruch Dov ben Chaya Feigel l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

