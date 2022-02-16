“Lieberman, Why Are You Cruel? We Owe An Apology To Netanyahu”

The secular public has begun to turn against Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman as it gradually realizes that he cares more about inciting against Chareidim than improving the economy.

During a discussion in the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday about freelancers impacted by COVID regulations, a representative of a group of independent teachers, Tzemeret Avivi, was testifying about the teachers’ economic plight due to school closures.

For some reason, one of the coalition members present at the discussion treated her with great scorn, telling her: “You don’t represent anyone!” and tried to silence her, driving her to tears.

Avivi then tearfully addressed Lieberman directly as he apathetically sat there drinking his tea, begging him for assistance, saying that independent teachers were out of work for months during the multiple school closures.

She then explained that until July 2021, people were able to breathe because they had grants from the previous government. “You promised a government of change, but what change? You’re the one that has the power because you control our money from our taxes which we paid all our lives and now we have to bang on the door like paupers. Why are you so cruel, Lieberman? Open your heart.”

Leiberman made a decision after he came in power to end all grants to business owners and freelance workers affected by COVID.

Avivi later said in an interview with Kol B’Ramah that her support for this government was a big mistake. “I supported [Gideon Sa’ar’s] New Hope, the establishment of this government – I made a mistake. It’s a fraudulent government. I would expect New Hope representatives to fight for us. Sa’ar should go to Lieberman and knock on the table, to demand compensation for the self-employed. But all they worry about is their positions.”

“We need to apologize to Netanyahu and [former Finance Minister] Yisrael Katz,” she asserted. “I’m saying from here thank you to the previous government for your help. No one is perfect but they did a lot for us, provided us with oxygen. Today we receive nothing.”

