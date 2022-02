Chabad shlichim huddled together with 80 members of the Jewish kehilla in Kyiv amid the shelling and chaos of war on the streets over Shabbos, Charedim10 reported.

Most of the Jews there work together under the director of the city’s largest Jewish educational mossad, HaRav Motti Lebenhertz.

The crowd, which included 30 children, ate the seudos Shabbos together while adhering to the government’s instructions for safety.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)