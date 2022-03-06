WATCH: Moving Havdalah With Jewish Refugees From Odessa

Chief Rabbi of Odessa HaRav Avraham Wolf and his wife Chaya spent Shabbos in Moldova with 140 women and children who fled Odessa on Friday, with the men forced to stay behind due to the mandatory recruitment order in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the group will continue their travels to Berlin, Germany to unite with the over 100 orphans that were rescued last week from the Mishpacha orphanage in Odessa, which is run by the Wolfs.

The orphans, the youngest a five-week-old baby, spent 52 hours on buses from Odessa, arriving in Berlin on Thursday after crossing the borders of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The rescue operation, made more complex due to the fact that many of the children lack proper documentation, was carried out with the assistance of Israeli diplomats, the Moldovan government authorities, and diplomats from Germany and other countries.

In a moving video seen below, HaRav Avraham waves goodbye to the orphans as they leave Odessa.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)