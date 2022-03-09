Blow To Coalition: Giyur Law Postponed After Religious MKs Threaten Ra’am

The coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suffered a major blow on Monday when it had no choice but to withdraw two of its major bills, the giyur bill and the bill limiting a prime minister’s term of office to eight years.

The giyur bill was withdrawn after Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas informed the heads of the coalition that he will not support the bill because he refuses to interfere in religious issues.

Abbas withdrew his support for the bill after senior members of the religious parties and representatives of the Rabbanut placed heavy pressure on him, reminding him that a understanding has existed for years in the Knesset that the Arab and religious MKs don’t interfere with each other’s religious matters.

Religious Zionism party chairman Betzalel Smotrich wrote a letter to Abbas in Arabic, saying that his support of the Giyur Law “will give us the legitimacy to act against the Islamic religion when we return to power,” and also insinuated that the bill could lead to Muslims converting to Judaism.

Furthermore, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri met with Abbas last week and told him: “The giyur law is a red line.”

The term limit bill was postponed due to the coalition lacking an absolute majority of 61 votes [which is necessary for the bill since it amends a Basic Law] on Monday.

Both bills are not expected to be brought to the Knesset for a vote until after Pesach.

Last week, the coalition also suffered a blow when it failed to pass the law changing the composition of the body that selects the next Chief Rabbanim. Ironically, the fall of the bill was also due to Arab support as Joint Arab List Ahmad Tibi and his party members voted against the bill due to their long-standing agreement with the Chareidi parties to back each other on religious issues.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)