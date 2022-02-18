This Is How Lapid & Bennett Will Control The Selection Of Chief Rabbanim

The Bennett government is continuing its war against religion by ensuring that it can control the section of the next Chief Rabbanim, ensuring of course that they are not Chareidi.

A debate is scheduled for Sunday in the Knesset’s Legislative Committee on a bill submitted by Yesh Atid MK Moshe Tur-Paz that will change the way Chief Rabbanim are selected. The bill was formulated with the input of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The bill will use the same tactic that Kahana is using to take control over the selection of municipal Rabbanim – by changing the rules for the makeup of the electoral body so that he and other like-minded representatives will have the majority vote.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, the Bennett government wants to elect two Chief Rabbanim, one supported by Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and the other supported by Yamina.

The government also intends to bring forward the date of the elections for the Chief Rabbanim to the beginning of 2023, prior to the date Lapid is scheduled to enter the prime minister’s chair, in order to ensure their election even if the government doesn’t last. [The terms of the incumbent Chief Rabbanim will not be shortened, only the election process for the next Rabbanim will be advanced.]

The bill’s explanatory notes begin by trying to justify the bill by claiming that “the status of the Rabbanut is diminishing” and that this is “closely tied to the manner in which they are appointed.”

The notes then further claim that “in the current situation, the Chief Rabbis and Rabbinical Council do not represent the entire Jewish public in Israel” because the electoral body is “mainly comprised of representatives of the Rabbanut” and also “doesn’t guarantee adequate representation for women in the electoral body.”

The bill also changes the criteria necessary to run for the position of Chief Rabbi. According to Kikar H’Shabbat, Kahana is purposely changing the criteria to eliminate the possibility of certain senior Rabbanim who are opposed to his reforms from submitting their candidacy. However, Kahana’s office denies this.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)